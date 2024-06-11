Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $296.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $348.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.05.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

