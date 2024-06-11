Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Argus

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.32 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,515,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.