Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded by Argus to Strong-Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

