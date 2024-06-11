Contrasting GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and Its Competitors

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 58.94 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.16 billion $247.82 million 28.00

Analyst Recommendations

GEN Restaurant Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 553 4826 6305 321 2.53

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.72%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.88% -451.00% -5.21%

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

