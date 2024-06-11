Contrasting Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) & Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verify Smart and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 5 0 2 0 1.57

Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $90.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.09%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper 24.20% 30.44% 13.93%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Verify Smart and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Verify Smart has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verify Smart and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper $9.90 billion 8.71 $2.43 billion $3.01 36.66

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Verify Smart on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verify Smart



Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

About Southern Copper



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

