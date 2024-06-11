Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,718 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Copa by 7.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,944,000 after acquiring an additional 267,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,236 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,948,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. TD Cowen increased their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPA

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.