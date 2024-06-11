Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.