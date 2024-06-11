CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
