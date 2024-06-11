Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF opened at $0.26 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.