CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

