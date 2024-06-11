Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Reduced by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

