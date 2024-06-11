Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,143 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $190.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day moving average is $177.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

