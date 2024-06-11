Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 128,585 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $112.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

