Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 176,747 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 431.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,747 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

