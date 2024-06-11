Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 66 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $430.23 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.73.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

