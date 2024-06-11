Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,153 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

LIN opened at $432.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average is $431.10.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

