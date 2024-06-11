Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 4,247 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

