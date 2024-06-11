Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

