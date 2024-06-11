Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $418.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $420.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average is $371.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,590 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

