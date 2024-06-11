Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.