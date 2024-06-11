Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.