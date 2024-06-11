Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,397 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 2.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,203,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $724.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

