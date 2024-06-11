Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $89.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

