Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,171 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,074,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $215.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $221.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

