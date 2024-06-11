Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $552.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $553.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.62 and its 200-day moving average is $505.58.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

