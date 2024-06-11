Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,656 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $22,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,773.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 350,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,741 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

