Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BWX Technologies worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

