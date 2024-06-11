Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

