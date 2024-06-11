Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,122 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $20,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 739,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

