Critical Analysis: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) vs. Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ecopetrol and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 3 3 0 0 1.50 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $11.27, suggesting a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

This table compares Ecopetrol and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 14.35% 8.82% 3.15% Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecopetrol and Prairie Operating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $33.22 billion N/A $25.27 billion $2.30 5.27 Prairie Operating $1.55 million 100.51 -$79.08 million N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

