Critical Comparison: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Royale Energy and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.06%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Royale Energy.

91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.24 -$1.83 million N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.50 $297.72 million $7.40 5.19

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Royale Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

