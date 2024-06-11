Critical Contrast: BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 4.52% 7.09% 0.53% Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $118.27 million 0.40 $5.70 million $1.13 10.12 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.00 $25.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial.

Volatility & Risk

BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BayFirst Financial and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BayFirst Financial beats Republic First Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

