Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,194 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

