Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,496 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 220,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.