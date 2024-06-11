Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,000 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,058 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

