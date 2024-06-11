Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 72,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 81,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DD opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

