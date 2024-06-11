Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

