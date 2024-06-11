Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.