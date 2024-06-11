Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $540,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

