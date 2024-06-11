Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 632.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 164,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 130.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

