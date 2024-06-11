Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

