Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $338.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.34. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

