Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $539.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

