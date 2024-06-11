Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,473 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Douglas Elliman worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 964,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

