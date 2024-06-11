Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after acquiring an additional 433,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

