Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

