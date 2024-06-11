Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 70.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.2 %

HAE opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

