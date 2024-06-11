Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,229,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

