Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 9,150 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

