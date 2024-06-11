Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

